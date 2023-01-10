Beniers scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Beniers helped out on Daniel Sprong's first-period marker before scoring one of his own late in the third. This was Beniers' fourth straight game with a goal, and he's added three helpers and a plus-7 rating in that span. The rookie center is up to 15 tallies, 17 assists, seven power-play points, 77 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-10 rating through 39 contests overall.