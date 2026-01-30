Beniers scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Beniers has four goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. He's taken a step forward on offense this month, earning 10 goals and 16 points over 16 outings in January. This sustained success hasn't been the norm for the 2021 No. 2 pick. He's now at 14 goals, 37 points, 100 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 53 appearances. He'll remain firmly in a top-line role as long as this scoring surge continues.