Beniers scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Beniers opened the scoring at 4:18 of the second period. The 22-year-old center is still looking for consistency in his offense -- he had two points over his first five outings in November. He's at four goals, 10 points, 30 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances this season, and he remains in a top-six role.