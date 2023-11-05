Beniers posted an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Beniers took a shot toward the net that Jaden Schwartz redirected in with the Kraken in a 6-on-5 situation. The helper snapped Beniers' four-game point drought, but he's still searching for a goal 12 games into the season. The 20-year-old center appears to be in a sophomore slump with just four assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-13 rating, though it's yet to cost him much playing time -- he's averaging 18:27 per game, consistent with a top-six player.