Beniers notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Beniers dished the puck back to Vince Dunn and went off for a line change. Dunn then found Yanni Gourde open at the blue line for a short breakaway at 1:24 of overtime. Beniers has two goals and seven assists over his last nine games, and he's up to 46 points, 113 shots on net, 68 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while logging consistent top-six minutes.