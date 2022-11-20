Beniers registered two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Beniers had his first stretch of adversity -- he entered Saturday with no points in his last six games. He didn't need long to snap the slump, setting up a Jared McCann tally in the first period. Beniers' second helper came on a Daniel Sprong power-play marker in the third. Despite the slump, the 20-year-old Beniers has been solid with 11 points, 30 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 18 appearances.