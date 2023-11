Beniers supplied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 road loss against the Blackhawks.

Beniers finished with a plus-1 rating while tying a team-high with four shots on goal. He also added a blocked shot, with a minor penalty and a hit in 20:03 of ice time -- the most for a forward in the game. Beniers has registered three goals and five points across the past six contests, as he continues to trend upward after a slow start, including going without a goal in October.