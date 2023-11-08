Beniers recorded two assists and three shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Beniers picked up helpers on goals by Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz. This game marks the second multi-point effort from the reigning Calder Trophy winner as he has struggled out of the gate to start the new season. He has yet to score his first goal on the new season, but has six assists in 13 games. The American forward should continue to play on the top line and top power-play unit.