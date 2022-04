Beniers registered a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Beniers made his only shot count, and the highly touted prospect extended his point streak to five games to start his NHL career. It's easy to see why the Kraken took him second overall in 2021 as the franchise's first-ever draft pick; the U of M product is known for his mature two-way game and supreme attacking-zone instincts. Even in redraft leagues, it will be important to not lose track of him in fantasy drafts next fall.