Beniers scored a goal and was credited with two assists during Sunday's 5-4 victory over the host Ducks.

Beniers, who is the NHL's rookie scoring leader, extended his current point streak to four games. The 2021 second-overall draft pick has compiled nine points in his past four games, including three multi-point efforts. Beniers, who has seven goals and 11 assists this season, registered his second three-point effort in three outings, adding a plus-5 rating.