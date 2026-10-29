Beniers notched two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Beniers helped out on Chandler Stephenson's power-play tally in the second period as well as Brandon Montour's game-winner late in the third. This was Beniers' first multi-point effort since Opening Night versus the Flames. The 23-year-old center has three goals, four helpers, 13 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 13 contests in a top-six role to start the campaign.