Beniers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Beniers sprung Jordan Eberle the latter's tally late in the second period. Over the last three games, Beniers' offense has come back in full force with a goal and five assists. The rookie center has six tallies, nine helpers, 34 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating in 20 appearances overall.