Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Beniers has four goals and two assists over his last six games as he tries to salvage a strong finish to an otherwise rough campaign. His goal Friday was the 100th point of his career, a mark he reached in 161 contests. The 21-year-old center has 14 tallies, 34 points, 125 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-10 rating over 71 appearances in 2023-24.