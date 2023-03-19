Beniers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Beniers helped out on Jaden Schwartz's tally in the first period. The helper was Beniers' 30th of the campaign. He's been caught in an 11-game goal drought, but he's managed seven helpers over that span. While he trails the Stars' Wyatt Johnston in the rookie goals race and Coyotes rookie Matias Maccelli in assists, Beniers' 49 points through 67 outings remains top among the freshman class. He's added 123 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-8 rating this season.