Beniers scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Beniers' line with wingers Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky combined for three goals and eight points in the blowout win. The 20-year-old Beniers has scored in three straight games, adding two assists and a plus-6 rating in that span. He's up to 30 points (14 goals, 16 helpers), 72 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 51 hits through 38 contests. He's on pace to top the 60-point mark for the season, impressive work for a rookie.