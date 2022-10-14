Beniers posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Beniers set up an Alexander Wennberg tally just after a power play expired in the second period. With the assist, Beniers has at least one point in 11 of his first 12 career games. He's just the third teenager in league history to do that, joining Jonathan Toews and Joe Sakic. That's good company, and it would be impressive if Beniers' career is similar to either of those players. For now, he's at three points, six shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in two contests in 2022-23.