Beniers posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Beniers helped out on Vince Dunn's goal in the opening minute of the game. The 21-year-old Beniers has five points over his last five outings, fueled by a three-point effort in Boston on Feb. 15. The center is up to 24 points, 92 shots on net, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances. He's gotten by on strong two-way play, but the offense has been disappointing from a fantasy perspective.