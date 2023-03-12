Beniers posted an assist and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Beniers was initially credited with the Kraken's first goal, but it ended up being a double-deflection of a Vince Dunn shot that Jordan Eberle had the last touch on. While Beniers has gone eight games without a goal, he's logged six helpers through six contests in March. The rookie points leader has 19 tallies, 29 assists, 118 shots on net, 71 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 64 appearances this season.