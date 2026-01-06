Beniers scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Beniers has three goals in his last three appearances. The 23-year-old playmaker hasn't exactly been a steady contributor on offense for the Kraken, though, as he hadn't scored since Dec. 10 prior to this aforementioned run. With six points (three goals, three assists) over his last seven outings and a secure top-six role in the lineup, though, Beniers could be a solid streaming option in most formats if he isn't rostered already. He has 24 points (seven goals, 17 helpers) in 40 games so far this season.