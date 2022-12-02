Beniers scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Beniers checked off a couple more firsts in this contest. In the third period, he took a minor penalty for interference, his first trip to the sin bin at the NHL level. The Kraken killed that penalty, and Beniers redeemed himself by beating Darcy Kuemper five-hole on a breakaway seven seconds into overtime. It's the first time the 20-year-old has scored in the extra session, and it's also his second game-winning tally. He's racked up five goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak, and he's up to 10 goals, 21 points, 43 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating in 23 contests overall.