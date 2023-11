Beniers scored a goal on three shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Beniers sniped a shot past Semyon Varlamov on the power play to knot the game at 1-1. Beniers snapped a three-game pointless streak with this goal as he looks to get on track offensively. He has just two goals and eight points in 18 games after posting 24 goals in his rookie season. The American forward should continue to play on the top line and top power-play unit.