Beniers scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders.

Beniers tallied Seattle's lone regulation goal 5:27 into the first period, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister off the rush to put the Kraken ahead 1-0. The goal is Beniers' first point in six games since returning from IR. It's been a disappointing sophomore campaign overall for the 21-year-old center -- he now has seven goals and 20 points through 48 games.