Beniers produced an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Through three games this season, Beniers has a goal, three helpers, seven shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 19-year-old center isn't slowing down after showing well in his audition at the end of last season. He's already entrusted with a top-six role and he's running with it. Beniers was a popular sleeper pick on fantasy draft days, and in the places he wasn't taken, he'll likely fly off the waiver wire with each passing impressive game.