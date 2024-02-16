Beniers scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Beniers, a Massachusetts native, delivered a big performance against his hometown team. He's racked up four points over his last two games after going seven contests without a point while missing time with an upper-body injury during his drought. The 21-year-old has endured the dreaded sophomore slump, posting 23 points with 85 shots on net, 32 hits and 28 blocked shots over 49 outings this season. His recent play suggests he may be turning a corner, but he's yet to extend a point streak past three games this season.