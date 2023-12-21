Beniers notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Beniers set up Jordan Eberle for a breakaway goal in the third period that ended up being the game-winner. With three points over his last two games, Beniers' offense has sparked a bit on a new-look top line with Eberle and Tomas Tatar, who was traded from Colorado last week. Beniers is at 16 points, 66 shots on net, a minus-17 rating, 14 hits and 12 blocked shots over 34 appearances, but his 7.6 shooting percentage suggests he could benefit from positive regression by the end of the campaign.