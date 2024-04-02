Beniers scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Beniers is warming up again with three goals and two helpers over his last four contests. His goal Monday came just 29 seconds into the game. The 21-year-old center is at 13 tallies, 33 points, 122 shots on net, 48 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 69 appearances. Beniers hasn't posted a point streak longer than three games all season, a fact that has made it tough for him to shake off the sophomore slump.