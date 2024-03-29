Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Beniers has four points over his last two games, matching his production from the prior 13 contests. His third-period goal Thursday was an insurance marker. He's up to 12 tallies, 32 points, 118 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 67 appearances. Beniers continues to see important minutes for the Kraken, but it's likely too late in the campaign to fully dig out of his sophomore slump.
