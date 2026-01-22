Beniers scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Beniers continues to play well in January -- he has earned seven goals and four assists over 12 outings this month. For the season, he's up to 11 goals, 32 points (10 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 49 appearances. Beniers remains on pace for a 50-point campaign, a threshold he hasn't reached since his rookie year of 2022-23.