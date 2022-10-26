Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Beniers tallied midway through the third period for the Kraken's last goal in the win. The 19-year-old has bounced back from his recent three-game dry spell with a goal in each of the last two contests. The rookie center is up to three tallies, three helpers, 18 shots, seven hits, five blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through eight contests. Beniers will likely have some ups and downs, but he looks like a serviceable fantasy option this year in a featured role.