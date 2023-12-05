Beniers logged a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Beniers had the secondary helper on Vince Dunn's third-period marker. While Beniers has six points over his last nine games, he's gone scoreless in five of those outings. The 21-year-old center hasn't displayed much consistency this season, though the Kraken's return to the lower end of the scoring spectrum isn't helping his cause. Beniers has 13 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 26 appearances.