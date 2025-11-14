Beniers logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Beniers set up both of Jordan Eberle's third-period tallies, which led the Kraken to the win. The 23-year-old Beniers has four multi-point efforts this season, including two of his last six outings. The center is up to 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 25 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances. He and Eberle were joined by Mason Marchment on a line, and the trio had encouraging results, which could lead to them sticking together for a while.