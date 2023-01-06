Beniers scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Beniers looks to be heating up again after posting two goals and an assist over his last two games. Prior to that, he was limited to two helpers over eight contests. The 20-year-old rookie was named an All-Star on Thursday, and he's earned the honor with 13 goals, 28 points, 70 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-5 rating through 37 contests.