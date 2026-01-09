Beniers scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Beniers has eight goals on the season, four of which have come over the last five games. He also has two assists in January, and three of his six points this month have come with the man advantage. The 23-year-old center is up to 27 points (nine on the power play), 80 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 42 appearances. Beniers has teased with potential before, and at a position as deep as center, fantasy managers can afford to wait and see if his surge on offense lasts.