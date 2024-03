Beniers scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Beniers got a piece of a Will Borgen shot for the Kraken's second goal at 1:55 of the third period. The tally was Beniers' first goal since Feb. 15 and just his fourth point over his last 10 outings. The 21-year-old center is up to nine goals, 27 points, 102 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 59 contests overall.