Beniers registered two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Beniers has a goal and four helpers over his last three games. He's had an instant connection with Tomas Tatar on the top line, giving the Kraken a bit of a scoring spark. Beniers' season numbers are still low -- he's at 18 points, 68 shots and a minus-15 rating over 35 contests despite maintaining his top-line role throughout the campaign.