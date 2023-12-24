Beniers registered two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Beniers has a goal and four helpers over his last three games. He's had an instant connection with Tomas Tatar on the top line, giving the Kraken a bit of a scoring spark. Beniers' season numbers are still low -- he's at 18 points, 68 shots and a minus-15 rating over 35 contests despite maintaining his top-line role throughout the campaign.
More News
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Slides helper in win•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Goal, assist in loss•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Picks up two points in Chitown•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Continues upward trend•
-
Kraken's Matty Beniers: Scores in shootout win•