Beniers scored twice and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Beniers didn't have a multi-point effort while collecting a goal and six helpers over 13 outings in December. He made his mark early in the first period, scoring the opening goal at 3:48 before adding a second goal to stretch the Kraken's lead to 3-0 just over seven minutes later. The 23-year-old center is up to six goals, 23 points, 67 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 38 appearances. A 50-point campaign isn't out of the question, but consistency on offense remains a weak spot for Beniers. He is still shooting a career-low 9.0 percent even after Thursday's effort, so there's room to grow.