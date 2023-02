Beniers scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Beniers got the festivities started quickly, scoring just 40 seconds into the game. He also set up Yanni Gourde's tally late in the second period. Beniers has three multi-point efforts over his last four games. The rookie center is up to 19 tallies, 42 points, 106 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-7 rating through 56 outings.