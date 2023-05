Beniers scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Beniers has been much more effective in the second round -- all but one of his seven playoff points have come over the last six games. He set up a Tye Kartye tally in the second period and then scored on a 2-on-1 in the third in Saturday's win. Beniers has added 22 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-6 rating through 13 playoff outings.