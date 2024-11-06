Beniers scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Beniers celebrated his 22nd birthday with a two-point effort, his second multi-point effort of the campaign. After a cold start, the center has eight points over his last seven outings. He's collected three goals, six helpers, 27 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 contests this season, and he's maintained a top-six role even when his offense has been lacking.