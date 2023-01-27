Beniers (upper body) is not at practice Friday after taking a hardhit from Tyler Myers on Wednesday and will miss the next two games, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Beniers was hurt in the second period but continued to play before calling it a night before the start of the third period. The rookie has 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games this season and is a front-runner at this time for the Calder Trophy. Beniers will not play Friday versus Calgary or on Saturday against Columbus as the Kraken will go on a 10 day break before returning to action on the road Feb. 7 against the Islanders.