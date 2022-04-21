Beniers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Beniers extended his career-opening point streak to four games when he set up a Jordan Eberle tally in the first period. With two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating in four outings, Beniers continues to look comfortable in a top-six role, though he saw only 13:05 of ice time in this contest. The 19-year-old is providing a glimpse of the potential he could deliver in a full-time role next season.