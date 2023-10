Seattle waived McCormick on Thursday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

McCormick is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Coachella Valley. He had 28 goals, 67 points and 76 PIM in 71 regular-season games with Coachella Valley last season, along with another 14 goals, 27 points and 16 PIM in 26 playoff outings.