site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: krakens-max-mccormick-returns-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kraken's Max McCormick: Returns to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCormick was assigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday.
McCormick was a healthy scratch for two consecutive contests following his recall from the minors. He has 18 goals and 42 points in 38 AHL games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read