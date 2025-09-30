McCormick will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing hip surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

McCormick has played in just one NHL regular-season game over the past three seasons, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. With his contract with the Kraken expiring July 1, the 33-year-old winger may have to settle for a minor-league-only deal heading into the 2026-27 campaign.