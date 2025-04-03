Eyssimont scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Eyssimont corralled an errant pass in the neutral zone and cut into the Canucks' zone, gaining enough separation for a clean shot on the opening goal. That tally held up as the game-winner, his first such goal as a member of the Kraken. He's earned five points in 14 games with Seattle and has a total of 15 points, 132 shots on net, 103 hits, 63 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 71 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Lightning prior to the trade deadline.