Eyssimont scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Eyssimont has two goals over six games since he was traded to the Kraken from the Lightning. The 28-year-old forward has occupied a fourth-line role with his new team, and given the Kraken's lesser offense compared to the Lightning, that could lead to fewer points for Eyssimont over the last month of the season. He's at seven goals, 12 points, 111 shots on net, 89 hits and 48 PIM through 63 appearances in 2024-25.