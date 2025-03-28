Eyssimont notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.
Eyssimont has three points over his last six contests. He remains in a fourth-line role, but he's played that part fairly well since joining the Kraken at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 126 shots on net, 94 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 68 outings between the Kraken and the Lightning this season. While his offense has been acceptable lately, it's typically not enough to help most fantasy managers.
