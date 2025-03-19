Eyssimont posted an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Eyssimont is up to three points over seven contests since the Kraken acquired him from the Lightning. The 28-year-old forward has played in a fourth-line role, but that's not holding him back much. He's up to 13 points, 116 shots on net, 91 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 64 appearances in 2024-25.