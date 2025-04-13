Eyssimont scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Eyssimont has two goals over six outings in April. The 28-year-old remains in the Kraken's bottom six, but he's done fairly well in limited minutes with six points over 19 outings. Overall, he's earned 16 points, 142 shots on net, 110 hits, 63 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 76 appearances between the Kraken and the Lightning.