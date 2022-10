Kempny (upper body) skated Monday, but he remains day-to-day and won't play against Calgary, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.

Kempny -- who was injured last Thursday in a preseason match against Vancouver -- logged just 15 games at the NHL level last year. In those appearances, the veteran defenseman averaged a mere 15:50 of ice time, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of him in terms of fantasy value this season.